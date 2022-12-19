OCEAN CITY, Md. - Former Ocean City Police Department officer Charles Zukas has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, according to OCPD.
Ocean City Police said Monday that they will assist Maryland State Police in the investigation as needed.
Zukas was employed by the Ocean City Police Department as a police officer from September 1994 until he retired in June of 2014. Zukas went on to be a Reserve Police Officer with the Ocean City Police Department after his retirement until March of 2022.