GEORGETOWN, Del -To fill the role of emergency manager, Sussex County is bringing in someone with a solid connection to the agency. Timothy Cooper was once a paramedic with Sussex County EMS and will now be in a leadership position.
“I am honored and humbled at the chance to lead our preparedness program, and make a difference serving the community,” said Cooper who is from Harbeson. “It’s really like coming home again.“
Cooper replaces longtime Emergency Center Operations Director Joseph Thomas who retired in March. For 17 years Cooper served as a paramedic, shift supervisor, and special operations coordinator for Sussex County EMS
The Sussex County Emergency Management division is part of the reorganized Department of Public Safety that includes the 911 communications and paramedic divisions, prepares for, trains, and responds to natural and human-caused disasters.
In his new role as Deputy Director of Public Safely-Emergency Management, Cooper will lead the County’s disaster preparedness efforts, while also coordinating with a variety of partners, including the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, the Delaware National Guard, and other agencies. He holds dual degrees in emergency preparedness and homeland security.
Cooper official takes over on July 1, 2024.