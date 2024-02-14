GEORGETOWN, Del- The man at the center of a lawsuit involving a former Sussex Central High School student says he will present his side of this case on Thursday. On his Facebook page, former Principal Dr. Bradley Layfield announced he will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am at the CHEER Center in Georgetown.
In November, Layfield received written notice that he was being fired following a criminal investigation into allegations made by 18-year-old former student Aniya Harmon. She claims a video of a school fight was shared in May in which her breast was exposed and a meme of that scene was circulated.
On Jan. 31 her lawsuit against the school was dropped but is still in place for Layfield and Assistant Principal Matthew Jones.
In his Tuesday announcement, Layfield said, "I will have a public hearing to clear my name and reputation."