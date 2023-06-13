SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A former Trump campaign chairman says he isn't worried about the 2024 election despite the recent indictments.
Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts. He is the first president to ever be arraigned on federal charges. He is accused of hoarding, then hiding classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Conservative political analyst Rob Arlett, who was the state chairman for the Trump campaign in 2016 and 2020, says if the former president has broken the law then he should be held accountable, but Arlett says so should former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden. One of the big differences in those cases is that they gave the documents back when they were discovered.
"My question remains what about President Biden and his handling of the documents that were not only in his garage in Rehoboth, but also the Penn center in Washington, D.C., and also Pennsylvania," Arlett says. "Let's apply the justice to all people the same and it appears that's not the case today."
Arlett says Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 election and that these legal battles will only help him and his supporters.
"The American people just does not trust their own government and that to me as an American is what's sad," Arlett says. "Let's apply the law equally across the board for those that break the law and that is just not the case today. Again, I just say this is only going to help President Trump and his supporters and not hurt him at all."
Coast TV News had an interview scheduled with the Delaware Democratic Party. They chose to cancel our interview, saying state officials have asked them not to comment on legal issues of this nature at this time.