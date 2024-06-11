BALTIMORE- On June 10, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving restored the Fort McHenry Federal Channel to the original dimensions for commercial travel through the Port of Baltimore.
According to the Key Bridge Response team, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Navy Supervisor have worked on clearing the Key Bridge wreckage since the collapse and the United Command recently performed a survey verifying the area as safe for transit. Surveying will continue to ensure future dredging operations are not affected.
Baltimore District commander Col. Estee Pinchasin has stated, "We’ve cleared the Fort McHenry Federal Channel for safe transit. USACE will maintain this critical waterway as we have for the last 107 years."
The channel will soon allow two-way traffic and remove the additional safety requirements that were created due to the reduced channel width.