FOUND: Lewes Cannonball Found Outside Lewes Chamber of Commerce

LEWES, Del. - The cannonball missing from the Lewes Cannonball House for over a week has been found.
The cannonball was found by Devon Filicchia on her way to work at the Zwaanendael Museum at about 8 a.m. this morning, "As I'm crossing I see this lump on the sidewalk and it was just right here and I immediately knew that it was the missing cannonball from LHS. So I was in shock and put all of my stuff down and I'm like 'Oh my gosh!' "
The cannonball went missing Friday, Feb. 17 with many suspecting it was stolen. It represented a piece of town history and stood for the bombardment of the British during the War of 1812 when the British threatened to destroy Lewes if residents did not give them cows.
The Lewes Police Department held a return ceremony of the cannonball at the Cannonball House at 11:30 a.m. where Filicchia handed the artifact to Executive Director of the Lewes Historical Society, Andrew Lyter.
Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell said that they suspected from the beginning that the cannonball was taken by a child or bar patron, "-the weld was old and it probably just didn't hold and they probably took it and with the publicity and interest generated through the media, through Facebook, they probably felt bad at some point and decided to return it to a place where it could be found."
The Lewes Police continue to investigate this case but if the cannonball culprit is found, Lyter said they do not plan to press charges.