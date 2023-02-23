LEWES, Del. - The cannonball missing from the Lewes Cannonball House for nearly a week has been found.
According to the Lewes Police Department, the cannonball was found outside of the Zwaanendael Museum by someone going to work in town. Police say it appears to have been left there by someone who wanted it to be found.
The cannonball went missing Friday, Feb. 17 with many suspecting it was stolen. It represented a piece of town history and stood for an event occurring during the War of 1812 when the British threatened to destroy Lewes if residents did not give them cows.
City officials are in the process of organizing a cannonball return ceremony for Thursday afternoon, though this is not a confirmed event yet as details are still in the works.
This continues to be a developing story.