Four Arrested After Dover Shooting

DOVER, Del.- Four people have been arrested for connection with a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Dover.
The shooting happened on White Oak Road and Stevenson Drive. Dover police said the suspects, 20-year-old Jaden Jenkins, 24-year-old Daniel Fears, a 17 year-old juvenile and a 12-year-old juvenile, shot at a vehicle and also hit two homes.
The suspects were found after police used surveillance footage to help identify the suspects' car.
Jenkins was charged with possession of a firearm by person prohibited, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of firearm during commission of felony, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.
The 17-year-old and 12-year-old juveniles were charged with possession of a firearm by person prohibited, conspiracy and receiving stolen property. Fears was charged with possession of a firearm by person prohibited.
No one was injured during the shooting.