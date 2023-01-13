HARBESON, Del - Four were arrested on multiple charges by Delaware State Police, following an investigation concerning a suspicious vehicle in the area of Philips Branch Road east of Indian Mission Road.
According to DSP, troopers responded to Phillips Branch Road east of Indian Mission Road after receiving a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area. In addition, troopers were advised that it had appeared that a woman had been involved in an altercation with two men outside of the car.
To follow, troopers discovered a blue Honda Civic occupied by four. Police say the driver, identified as Samuel Mondestin, 19, of Seaford, Delaware, had a suspicious item visibly protruding from his sock. This item was discovered to be a small bottle that contained approximately 5.01 grams of cocaine. Mondestin was also discovered to be in possession of ammunition and approximately 0.028 grams of suspected heroin. Mondestin was taken into custody without incident.
Following Mondestin's arrest, troopers asked the other three occupants to exit the vehicle. Police say both rear passengers, identified as Witley Francin, 19, of Lincoln, Delaware, and Ryan Simpson, 18, of Milford, Delaware, did not comply, and both physically resisted arrest.
Despite this, troopers were able to take Francin and Simpson into custody after a short time. Following a search of Francin, police say they discovered approximately 5.99 grams of crack cocaine, and a search of Simpson led to the discovery of a pair of brass knuckles and 14 prescription pills.
In addition, police say front-seat passenger Jocelyn Flores-Estrada, 20, of Milton, Delaware, also resisted arrest, but was taken into custody at the scene.
After further searching the car's interior, police say they found a loaded Ruger handgun and approximately 2.43 grams of marijuana. The handgun had been reported as stolen by the Dover Police Department in August 2022. Police say Mondestin was also found to be violating an active court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms.
All four arrested were taken to troop 7 and charged.