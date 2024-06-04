SALISBURY, MD. — A violent car crash late this afternoon resulted in two vehicles inside a Cricket Wireless store and four people hospitalized.
Salisbury Assistant Fire Chief Michael Donaway confirmed that the incident happened around 5 p.m. The driver of a black vehicle collided with a parked car, pushing it through the wall of the phone store located at 1400 S Salisbury Blvd. Both vehicles ended up inside the store.
The driver of the black vehicle was trapped and required assistance from emergency crews to be extricated. Three other individuals, believed to be pedestrians, were also injured, though their exact status is still unclear at this time. All four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the accident. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.