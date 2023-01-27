WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has revealed four separate threats of mass violence at Wicomico County schools only five days apart from each other.
The office says the first was a note found inside Parkside High School on Jan. 20, containing a threatening message. They say deputies worked with Wicomico County Public Schools to make sure the school was safe and no harm was done.
According to the sheriff, the safety response disrupted a large part of the school day. They say they eventually developed a suspect, who is a Parkside student. Because of the student's age, the office says a juvenile referral was completed, with the student released back to his guardian's custody.
The office says the 15-year-old boy was charged with the following:
⦁ Threats of Mass Violence
⦁ School: Disturb Operation
⦁ Disorderly Conduct
⦁ Disturb the Peace/Disorderly
⦁ School Molest Etc. Other Location (2 Counts)
According to the office, the second threat was at James M. Bennett High School on Jan. 25, when a note with a threatening message was also found. They say school resource deputies, along with Wicomico County Public Schools employees, made sure that the school was safe and no harm came to the students or staff.
The office says they developed a James M. Bennett student as a suspect. Because of her age, the office says that a juvenile referral was completed and she was released to her guardian.
The office says the 16-year-old girl was charged with the following:
⦁ Threats of Mass Violence
⦁ School: Disturb Operation
⦁ Disorderly Conduct
⦁ Disturb the Peace/Disorderly
⦁ School Molest Etc.
The sheriff's office says that between these two events, they investigated two more, making it four threats since Jan. 20.