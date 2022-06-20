OCEAN CITY, Md. — Four people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard when their boat began taking water approximately 15 miles offshore of Ocean City onMonday.
Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region watchstanders received a distress alert from the fishing boat Hot Pursuit. After making contact, the captain reported that the boat was taking on water and didn’t know if they could make it back to port before it sank.
“The distress alert feature on marine radios and GPS’s can be a game changer if it’s properly set up,” said Chief Michael Weelmaa, command duty officer for Sector Maryland-NCR. “In situations like this, every second matters. Follow the instructions for your device before you head out on the water to ensure we’re locked in on your location and can get to you quickly.”
A Coast Guard Station Ocean City 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew was sent to assist. When the crew arrived on scene, they removed two of the four passengers and stabilized the vessel with dewatering pumps. The Hot Pursuit was escorted to Sunset Marina where it will undergo repairs. No injuries were reported.