MILFORD, Del.- The Carlisle fire company in Milford has proposed four new fire sirens to go around the city.
The fire company says these alarms will help save lives, but some neighbors have voiced concerns for potential noise.
The sirens would be 90 to 100 decibels- that's as loud as a nightclub. They would be spread around Milford. The proposed locations are around the areas of Williamsville Road and Route 14, North Rehoboth Boulevard and North Front Street, Dupont Boulevard and Route 36 and Wilkins Road and Elks Lodge Road.
Neighbors like Amy Hoey live right by one of the proposed locations, and has some worries about the noise.
"It's kind of close, it will be kind of loud," she said. "I think they should put it down by Milford ponds. That would be nice."
But Carlisle deputy chief Brennon Fountain says the sirens will help save lives.
"We never know when it's going to be our turn, so we just want to make sure that we're just being fair in the proposal of these sirens," he said.
The sirens are still just a proposal, but each one would cost between 70 to 80 thousand dollars to install. There is currently only one siren in Milford, right on top of the water tower on Washington street. That siren would come down if the new one are installed.