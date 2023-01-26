Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West wind 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Waves 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Lower Delaware Bay. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce the visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure your vessel for severe conditions. &&