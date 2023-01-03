MAGNOLIA, Del. -
Police say it was on Monday, January 2nd around 12:03 p.m. that troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for a reported shooting.
Police say when troopers arrived, they discovered that two homes and a car driven by a 19 year-old man from Magnolia had been struck by gunfire.
According to police, troopers have an accused person car description and began patrolling the area. A short time later, the accused person's car was seen in the parking lot of a grocery store.
Police say troopers attempted to contact the people in the car, but they ran away.
Police say all four of them apprehended without further incident once caught.
Two firearms, along with ammunition, were recovered.
Police say the car was later determined to be a previously reported stolen car out of Dover Police Department’s jurisdiction. No one was injured during the shooting. The teenagers were taken to Troop # 3, where they were charged with the following crimes:
16-year-old male from Felton
- Attempted to Commit Murder First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Deadly Firearm or Ammo by Person Under 21 (Felony)- 2 counts
- Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 7 counts
- Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
15-year-old male from Dover
- Attempted to Commit Murder First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Deadly Firearm or Ammo by Person Under 21 (Felony)- 2 counts
- Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 7 counts
- Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
12-year-old male from Dover
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Deadly Firearm or Ammo by Person Under 21 (Felony)- 2 counts
- Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 7 counts
- Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
14-year-old male from Felton
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Deadly Firearm or Ammo by Person Under 21 (Felony)- 2 counts
- Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 7 counts
- Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest