GEORGETOWN, Del. - Three cars and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning around 7:15 a.m. on Hardscrabble Road east of Shiloh Church Road.
Involved vehicles include a Chevrolet Colorado driven by an 82-year-old man from Millsboro, a Nissan Versa driven by a 46-year-old woman from Millsboro, a Cadillac STS driven by a 62-year-old woman from Seaford, and a Kia Rio driven by a 26-year-old woman from Georgetown.
Delaware State Police said it appears to be a domino-effect crash, where the Chevrolet hit the Nissan, which hit the Cadillac, which hit the Kia, but the crash is still under investigation.
The Millsboro Fire Company shared that crews worked to extricate people who were trapped in two of the involved vehicles. Emergency medical services evaluated the victims and transported them to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at the time of writing.
The road has been cleared and is reopen for normal travel.