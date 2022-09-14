Four-Way Stop Implemented On Intersection Of Cave Neck Road And Hudson Road

Milton, Del.- A four-way stop has been put in place at the intersections of Cave Neck Road and Hudson Road in Milton.
This is just a temporary fix, as DelDOT continues to formulate their plans to install a roundabout at the intersection.
DelDOT Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod says that roundabouts help slow down the speed of traffic without the need to stop it completely, and that studies show that they reduce the chance of a fatal accident by 90 percent.
"This four way stop will serve the purpose of slowing people down, giving people on Hudson road the opportunity to turn onto cave neck road safely, and eliminate the likelihood of crashes occurring," he said.
Locals like Connie Hindel say that this change to the intersection is needed.
"I'm hoping that it will cease the problem, and we won't have as many accidents because we've had a number of accidents," Hindel said. "I remember we had three in one week, and some of them are pretty serious."
Al Beckett lives right down the street from Hindel, and has been living there for 30 years. He said he'll gladly deal with any construction noises or delays in the name of safety.
"There's always something going on there, especially on the weekends," he said. "It's horrendous."
Construction for the roundabout is planned to begin in the Fall of 2024. The project is expected to take about one year to complete.