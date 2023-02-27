GEORGETOWN, Del.- Four way stops will be put in at two intersections in Georgetown.
According to state Senator Brian Pettyjohn, one will be installed at Route 20 and East Trap Pond Road. Another will be put in at Route 20 and Beaver dam Road which turns into Asbury Road.
From January 2016 to September 2022, there were 42 crashes at those intersections.
The goal is to reduce angle crashes. The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) studied these intersections as part of the High Risk Rural Roads Program.
There is no timetable as to when this project will start.