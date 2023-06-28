LONG NECK, Del. - A contest to determine the best crush at the beach is set to take place Wednesday, June 18 at the Paradise Grill in Long Neck.
Starting at 6 p.m., attendants can get in to the contest with a $20 donation to Beebe Tunnel Cancer Center. They can then try and vote for the best crush at the beach.
Contestants for the 21+ event include:
- Yellow Fins Long Neck
- Crushers
- Conch Island
- Bodhi Restaurant
- Tiki Jacs
- Seaside Grill
- Bethany Blues
- Taco Reho
- Crooked Hammock
- Brickworks
- Riverside Grill
- Yellowfins Selbyville
- AMVETS Post 2
- AMVETS Post 22
- Peninsula
- Sterling Tavern
- JD Shuckers Georgetown
- Big Chill Beach Club
- Beebe Mocktails
- Crab Barn
- Paradise Pub
- Paradise Grill
- Paradise Landing
The event will close out with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.