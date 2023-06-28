orange tree

Pixabay

LONG NECK, Del. - A contest to determine the best crush at the beach is set to take place Wednesday, June 18 at the Paradise Grill in Long Neck. 

Starting at 6 p.m., attendants can get in to the contest with a $20 donation to Beebe Tunnel Cancer Center. They can then try and vote for the best crush at the beach.

Contestants for the 21+ event include:

  • Yellow Fins Long Neck
  • Crushers
  • Conch Island
  • Bodhi Restaurant
  • Tiki Jacs
  • Seaside Grill
  • Bethany Blues
  • Taco Reho
  • Crooked Hammock
  • Brickworks
  • Riverside Grill
  • Yellowfins Selbyville
  • AMVETS Post 2
  • AMVETS Post 22
  • Peninsula
  • Sterling Tavern
  • JD Shuckers Georgetown
  • Big Chill Beach Club
  • Beebe Mocktails
  • Crab Barn
  • Paradise Pub 
  • Paradise Grill 
  • Paradise Landing

The event will close out with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you