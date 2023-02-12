MIDDLETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy from Middletown in connection with the fight and fired gunshot that happened during a basketball game at Appoquinimink High School last week.
Police say it was Friday when the 16-year-old turned himself in to detectives at Troop 2, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Rioting (Felony)
- Assault Third Degree
- Conspiracy Third Degree
- Disorderly Conduct
The teen was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to have no contact with the codefendants, victim, and Appoquinimink High School, and he was forbidden from attending future Appoquinimink School District sports events.