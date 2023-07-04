Fourth of July is Celebrated Around Lewes

LEWES, Del. - It's America's big day and there was lots to do in the first town of Lewes for the Fourth of July.
Angela Ferguson and John Ford are from the area and they said Lewes holds a lot of memories.
"We have come here for years and 2nd Street is just so much fun," Ferguson said. "They have the kids activities and you've got all these awesome shops that are down here."
Some like Jessica Campbell traveled from as far as Illinois to bring in the Fourth of July in Lewes
"We usually go to more commercialized places, now that we have young kids it's kind of nice to find somewhere that is not as crowded, more family friendly," Campbell said.
Along with the many activities in Lewes, there is an annual favorite, the Lewes Boat Parade that organizer Chuck Ward said is a regional draw to the area.
"Look around you right now there are so many people who are lining both sides of the canal, Ward said. "I would estimate thousands of people here and this kicks off the Fourth of July."
The parade showcases different boats decorated in there Fourth of July best as they compete for prizes along the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal.
Other frequent visitors of Lewes like Rick Gabler and June Gregg said they just moved permanently to Lewes and the boat show is a favorite of theirs.
"It's fabulous, watching the boats come down all decorated," Gabler said.
"They just go all all out, the boats are really colorful and especially being here in this spot, we can watch them being judged," Gregg said.
On this Fourth of July the reason we wave are flags is not forgotten.
"Fourth of July is a very special day and we got the chance to wave our flag and and just be proud of the country we live in," Ward said.
The first, second and third place winners of the Lewes Boat Parade will receive plaques. All the money garnered from the contest will be donated to the Overfall Foundation and they will disperse that money to the Overfall Lightship in Lewes.