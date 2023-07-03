SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Thousands of people traveled to the coast for the holiday weekend, leaving businesses with their hands full.
"So, we were very busy, it was pretty mellow during the daytime, but once the night hit, it was like constant orders, long lines, and I noticed that it was just constantly busy around here," Jojo Esparza-Garcia said.
The holiday weekend and crowds made businesses like First State Corn bring more staff on board.
"We brought as many people as we could for, like, the night shift, and then we just had to all hustle through," Esparza-Garcia added.
Alex Boswell at Kaisy's Delights says it was even busier than last year.
"Oh my Goodness, absolutely swamped. Busiest I've seen it pretty much. I think, all summer, even this morning," Boswell said.
Crowds are still enjoying the beach.
"We've heard a lot about Rehoboth Beach over the years. We've been to Provincetown a lot but never here, so we are really enjoying it. I think it's very nice, the people are very friendly, and the restaurants are great, the bars are great. Everything is great," Robert Vezina, who is visiting from Montreal, Canada, said.
Visitors have been excited about their experiences along the coast.
"People have been really, really welcoming here, so we loved it," Vezina added.
If you are still around tomorrow, a number of events will be happening in the City of Lewes, from a boat parade to fireworks.