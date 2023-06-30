Fourth of July weekend brings in thousands of travelers to the coast

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Coastal communities are preparing for thousands of visitors for the holiday weekend.
A number of events will be held beginning on Saturday, including the famous Lewes Boat Parade and Rehoboth's yearly firework show. The town of Bethany Beach has decided to postpone fireworks to Labor Day weekend due to beach replenishment concerns.
While many people will be traveling to the coast, AAA expects that over 142,000 people from Delaware will travel 50 miles or more to get to festivities for the holiday weekend.
Business owners are preparing for an influx in business for the weekend. City officials are preaching using public transportation like the DART bus or Jolly Trolley.