Fourth of July Weekend Continues in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - It's Fourth of July weekend in Rehoboth Beach and you can feel the excitement in the air. You can also feel and see another kind of holiday tradition: traffic.
Scott Kinsey is from Long Neck and went to Rehoboth to show his visiting in-laws the beach. He said the traffic was a lot to deal with.
"Oh, it was horrible. It's Fourth of July weekend, and it's crazy down here and they're having fireworks, so it's tough," Kinsey said.
On the other hand, local business owner Suzanna Tretowicz said traffic is not uncommon in a place like Rehoboth Beach and she doesn't mind.
"That's one of the hardest things to deal with down here, the parking and the traffic," Tretowicz said. "But people seem to know how to maneuver it. Every beach is going to have traffic this time of year."
The traffic didn't stop people like Emily Skoczen and her family from bringing in the fourth in a familiar place.
"Down here is a great Fourth of July party! The beaches have parades and there are fireworks every night," Skoczen said.
Tretowicz said the holiday also is a great boost for the local businesses in Rehoboth Beach.
"We kick off the season around this time, so although it was very busy in June, the Fourth of July is always the kickoff to the beach season," Tretowicz said.
There will be fireworks in Berlin on Monday, June 3. The Delaware towns of Lewes and Dewey Beach along with Ocean City will have fireworks on Tuesday, July 4. Click here to see events going on in towns throughout the area.