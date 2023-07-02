Fourth of July Weekend Continues in Rehoboth Beach

Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.