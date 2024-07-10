A fourth suspect has been arrested for his involvement in a May shooting in Ellendale. According to Delaware State Police, 21-year-old Marcus Yunas is now facing several felony charges.
It was at approximately 12:31 am on May 8 when troopers responded to a disorderly conduct situation on South Old State Road. A 20-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound in her leg. According to investigators, there was an argument between people in an SUV and others in the backyard of the house. That is when shots were fired hitting the woman and the house. The woman was treated at an area hospital.
Yunas was arrested in Maryland on June 27 and extradited to Delaware on July 8. He joins Isaiah Yunas and two 17-year-olds who have been charged in the shooting. Marcus Yunas' charges are:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 6 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $92,100 cash bond.