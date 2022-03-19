Weather Alert

...A GUST FRONT OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE... Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE... At 941 PM EDT, a buoy reported a gust front, producing winds to around 30 knots. This front was located along a line extending from 9 nm northeast of Sea Breeze to 8 nm southwest of Woodland Beach, moving southeast at 20 knots. Locations impacted include... Fortesque Beach, Sea Breeze, Fourteen Foot Bank Light, East Point, Bowers Beach, Miah Maull Light, Ship John Shoal Light, Cross Ledge Light, Brandywine Shoal Light and Slaughter Beach. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. &&