PITTSVILLE, Md. - A fox tested positive for rabies near Rounds Road on Wednesday.
The Wicomico County Health Department is advising all residents to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.
According to the health department, you can protect yourself, your family, and your pets by keeping pets confined and vaccinated, avoiding feeding pets outside, and securing outside garbage can lids.
To report human or animal contact such as bites or scratches, call the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446. For more information on rabies or rabies vaccination clinics, visit their website at www.wicomichealth.org