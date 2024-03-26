BALTIMORE, Md. - Early Tuesday morning, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River. A large boat was headed for the bridge when it struck one of the supporting columns and initiated the fall.
A Baltimore City Fire Department Spokesperson told the Associated Press that rescue crews went from searching for seven people to now 20 people in the river after several cars fell in the water. Representatives from the Ada County Fire Department, Baltimore County Fire Department, Maryland Department, U.S. Coast Guard and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police are responding to the incident. First responders are calling this a "mass casualty incident".
The bridge serves as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore Harbor and is an essential link of Baltimore Beltway (Interstate-695). The bridge had four lanes and was about a mile and a half long.
Maryland Transportation Authority encourages people to use I-95 or I-895 as alternate travel routes.