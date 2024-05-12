Frankford DUI arrest

FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 51-year-old Thomas Milligan of Frankford for 4th offense DUI and related charges following a crash that injured two men last night in Frankford.
According to police, on May 11, 2024, at approximately 8:47 p.m., a Subaru Outback was driving northbound on Dupont Boulevard in the left lane south of Frankford Avenue. At the same time, a Mazda Protégé was backing out of a private driveway on the 34000 block of Dupont Boulevard. As a result, the front of the Subaru hit the back of the Mazda. Police say after the crash, the Subaru left the scene but was located a short time later, unoccupied. Troopers searched the area and found the driver, identified as Thomas Milligan. When troopers spoke to Milligan, he showed signs of impairment and was arrested. Milligan was not injured in the crash.
The occupants of the Mazda, a 19-year-old man from Frankford, were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and released. A 30-year-old man from Frankford was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police say Milligan was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,850 cash bond.
- 4th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury
- Failure to Report a Collision Resulting in Injury
- Failure to Provide Information at a Collision Scene
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
- Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession
Dupont Boulevard northbound was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.