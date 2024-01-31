FRANKFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police troopers have arrested 25-year-old Colby Chandler of Frankford, Delaware, for sexual solicitation of a child.
Delaware State Police detectives began investigating on January 16th. They say police were made aware that Chandler had sent a sexual soliciting message to a teenager. During the investigation, detectives claim they learned that in December of 2023, Chandler had physically touched and asked the teen for sexual favors. Detectives also allege Chandler had sent messages to the teen through Snapchat asking for sexual favors.
A warrant was obtained and on January 31, 2024, Chandler turned himself in at Troop 4, where he was charged with the below crimes.
- Enticement for Purposes of Sexual Conduct (Felony)
- Sexual Solicitation of a Child (Felony)
Chandler was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,000 cash bond.