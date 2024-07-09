FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a 42-year-old Frankford man for robbery and stolen vehicle charges on Friday. Troop 3 Troopers arrested Thomas Pusey following multiple investigations spanning Kent and Sussex counties.
The officers responded to Hertrich Chevrolet of Dover for a report of a stolen vehicle on July 5. Troopers learned Pusey arrived at the dealership driving a Mini Cooper and requested to test drive a car. They say he then got into a gray 2024 Chevrolet Silverado, locked himself inside and fled from the dealership while disregarding the car salesman trying to stop him.
Troopers tracked the stolen Silverado and found it in the driveway of a home on Powell Farm Road in Frankford. Troopers identified the home occupant as Pusey and took him into custody. According to police, Pusey had stolen the original Mini Cooper from his neighbor.
During the investigation, troopers also identified Pusey as the suspect responsible for a robbery on July 5 at the Walgreens in Ocean View, where they say he grabbed medications from behind the counter and fought two employees.
Pusey was charged with eight crimes in total, including three felonies for second degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted theft of $1,500 or greater. He was charged with five misdemeanors, as well. Pusey was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $13,450 cash bond.