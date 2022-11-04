OCEAN CITY, Md. - A man from Frankford, Delaware has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a stabbing that took place in Ocean City in May 2021, says the Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County.
According to the office, 20-year-old Stas Urbanski-Hughes was the second of the two co-defendants sentenced for this case. They say he was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and 2 counts or reckless endangerment.
The Office says that Judge Brian D. Shockley of the Worcester County Circuit Court sentenced Urbanski-Hughes to 35 years in prison, but reduced the sentence to 13 years with three years of supervised probation afterwards.
The stabbing that these charges are for took place on May 28th, 2021, says the Office, when Ocean City Police Officers responded to Ocean City Fire Department Station 4 for a report of multiple stabbings. They say officers found 3 victims with slashes and stab wounds to the face, chest, and torso, who were treated by EMS initially, then flown to local hospitals by helicopter later.
After getting a description of one of the alleged stabbers, the Office says OCPD was able to pull over Urbanski-Hughes, who had dried blood on him. They say that OCPD later found a fourth victim with slashing wounds on the arm, who was able to confirm Urbanski-Hughes as one of attackers, but also his passenger Brandon Messick as the other attacker.
The Office said that Messick pleaded guilty two two counts of second degree assault to two counts of second-degree assault in March 2022 and was sentenced to server 14 years in prison, reduced to three years, and eight years of supervised probation on release.
Worcester County State's Attorney Kris Heiser thanks OCPD officers and OC EMS personnel who acted quickly to take care of the victims and apprehend the two men involved. Heiser also thanked Assistant State's attorney Jared Monteiro, who prosecuted the case.