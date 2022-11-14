FRANKFORD, Del. - A 10-year-old was shot Sunday night in Frankford.
According to the Delaware State Police, the shooting took place around 10:15pm near Gum Road. The 10-year-old victim with a wound to the upper torso was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
This incident is still under investigation.
Troopers are asking anyone who has information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Z. Spudis by calling 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.