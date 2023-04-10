FRANKFORD, Del. - A 65-year-old cosmetologist won $100,000 from a WIN $100K ticket through the Delaware Lottery. The ticket was purchased from Fenwick Island Goose Creek on Lighthouse Road in Selbyville.
The woman, who requested to remain anonymous, said she has been playing the lottery for the past 10 years and this is her first big win.
"I almost threw up," she said. "I couldn't believe it! I am so grateful for this opportunity."
When asked what she would do with her winnings, the woman said she would buy a car and donate a portion to her church.