DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Kaitlyn Maynard of Frederica, on charges of felony theft and forgery following an incident involving a senior citizen.
The arrest occurred after police were called to a residence on Cooper Road in Dover on May 6, where a 79-year-old reported the theft of money and checks. Investigators quickly identified 30-year-old Maynard, an employee of a local cleaning company, as the primary suspect. According to authorities, Maynard attempted to cash a forged check, bearing the victim's signature, at a nearby bank but failed to do so.
Maynard subsequently turned herself in at Troop 3, where she faced several charges, including Theft Under $1,500 Where a Victim is Over 62 and Attempted Theft Under $1,500 Where a Victim is Over 62, both felonies. She was also charged with Second Degree Forgery.
Following her arraignment at Justice of the Peace Court 7, Maynard was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.