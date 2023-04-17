DAGSBORO, Del. - Adults who bring food donations to the Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek on Saturday, April 22 will receive free admission. Donations will be in place of the normal $15 non-member admission fee and will go to the Food Bank of Delaware.
Needed items include applesauce, cranberry sauce, oatmeal, cold cereals, pudding mix, rice, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, hearty soups, canned peas and green beans, juice, coffee and tea, and more.
"We are thankful for the past generosity of our guests who donated food for the Food Bank of Delaware," said Sheryl Swed, executive director of the gardens.
Representatives from the gardens are excited to support the food bank at a time when they also have a lot to offer visitors.
"We currently have a major spring bulb display with 200,000 spring bulbs throughout the gardens," said Director of Horticulture and Education programs Stephen Pryce Lea. "We invite our neighbors to come and enjoy this colorful display of spring bulbs."
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Piney Neck Road in Dagsboro.