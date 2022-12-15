GLEN BURNIE, Md. - Earlier this month, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) announced that Marylanders would have the opportunity to claim a free $5 credit on Lyft rides every weekend throughout December, but they have now announced that the credits have been increased to $10.
The credits came as a result of a $20,000 grant Maryland received from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), meant to help Marylanders Be the Make a Plan Driver and not drive impaired.
In order to redeem the Lyft credit, MDOT MVA says that Marylanders should open the Lyft app, choose “Payment” from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section. After inputting the code found at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare, $10 will be applied to the user’s account. The administration says each rider is limited to one $10 credit each weekend through the entirety of the campaign, while supplies last.
They say the credits will be available on the following dates:
- Thursday, December 15 through Sunday, December 18 (CODE: SAVEALIFE2022)
- Thursday, December 22 through Sunday, December 25 (CODE: will be available on 12/21)
- Thursday, December 29 through Sunday, January 1 (CODE: will be available on 12/28)
According to MDOT MVA, 500 people were arrested for DUI in just the first 13 days of the month, with at least one arrest in each Maryland jurisdiction, so the recommend Marylanders use the credits to stay safe while they're under the influence.
MDOT MVA says that 173 people died and 2,800 people were injured last year on Maryland roads because of impaired driving. They say 15,430 were arrested for DUI, with 1,616 happening between Thanksgiving and New Years Day.
In addition to the credits, the Highway Safety Office says they will promote educational messaging through Be the Sober Driver and Be the Make A Plan Driver on ads.