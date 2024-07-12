MARYLAND - The Maryland State Department of Education is offering free meals this summer at sites statewide. This USDA federally funded program, along with local sponsoring agencies ensures that students in Maryland receive the necessary nutrition during the summer months.
"Many families rely on the National School Lunch Program to provide healthy and nutritious meals," said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. "Programs that provide free meals for Maryland families when school is not in session ensure that students remain ready to learn all year long."
Free meals or snacks are served at participating sites and an ID is not required. Where you can get food depends on the time and location.
Pickup sites will notify participants about the availability of free meals and whether a free meal application is needed.