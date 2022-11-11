CAPE MAY, N.J. - Local veterans can take part Friday in a special offer from the Cape May - Lewes Ferry.
The ferry is offering veterans who wish to travel as foot passengers a free roundtrip to celebrate Veterans Day. During their travels, veterans are able to receive a free cup of coffee or fountain drink and an 11% discount on food and retail purchases both aboard the ferry and at terminals. Those who wish to travel roundtrip with a vehicle are able to use an $11 discount.
Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke said that many ferry employees are veterans and that the Cape May - Lewes Ferry is happy to provide this offer.
"The ferry is one of the main ways that veterans and active military travel to Cape May for ceremonies and events," said Gehrke. "Veterans Day is an important holiday to us and we hope we can make the journey just a bit easier for those who have served."
While these discounted rates are applicable Friday only, the ferry offers a standard military discount year-round.
As of 9:38 A.M., the ferry is still operational. Check their website here for updates regarding service disruptions due to Tropical Storm Nicole.