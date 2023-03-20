SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Freeman Arts Pavilion, a concert and event venue in Selbyville formerly called The Freeman Stage, has announced that they have added more shows to their lineup for summer 2023.
According to the pavilion, the national acts added to the lineup are:
- Cheap Trick (June 25)
- Steve Miller Band (June 29)
- Ziggy Marley (June 30)
- Straight No Chaser — The Yacht Rock Tour (July 13)
- Comedian Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour (July 16)
- Three Dog Night (July 20)
- POP 2000 TOUR with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMak & Ryan Cabrera (July 22)
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (July 23)
- Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour with special guest Dashboard Confessional (July 25)
- Marcus King — Live in Concert (Aug. 10)
- Train (Aug. 26)
They also say tribute artists and free evening performances added to the lineup include:
- Wizard Academy! (June 21)
- The Brothers Doobie — A Doobie Brothers Experience (June 22)
- Local Under the Lights (July 6)
- Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience (July 8)
- Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute (July 14)
- Calpulli Mexican Dance Company (July 15)
- The Principles of Hip Hop: Celebrating 50 Years (July 19)
- The Beat Goes On — Cher Tribute Show (July 21)
- Classic Albums Live — Aretha’s Gold (July 29)
- Go Go Gadget (Aug. 2)
- Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones - A Tribute 2 Prince (Aug.)
- SiriusXM Presents Yacht Rock Revue — Reverse Sunset Tour (Sept. 1)
The pavilion says tickets for all of these shows will go on sale March 23 and 24, with individual show's tickets going up for sale at different times. For exact times, they say to look at the individual event's page on their website.
According to the Pavilion, its goal as an arts nonprofit is to offer top quality arts experiences and and to serve their community. As a part of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, the Pavilion says it serves as a champion of the arts on Delmarva, hosting diverse arts performances and arts access programs for both local schools and the community as a whole.
To see the first round of the lineup, click here.