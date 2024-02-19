SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Freeman Arts Pavilion has announced the first set of performances for its 2024 outdoors summer concert series. The venue's 17th season will comprise of a mix of live music, dance, theatre and children's performances.
- May 31 Ada Twist, Scientist, and Friends
- June 1 Kashmir featuring Jean Violet: The Spirit of Led Zeppelin Live
- June 6 Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight
- June 8 Eaglemania: The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute Band
- June 21 Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen
- June 22 George Thorogood and The Destroyers
- June 26 Michael Franti and Spearhead with special guests Trevor Hall and Bombargo
- July 5 The 287th Army Band, "The Governor's Own"
- July 7 UB40: Red Red Wine Tour
- July 10 Justin Hayward and Christopher Cross
- July 12 Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
- July 14 Fitz and the Tantrums: Good Nights Tour
- July 15 Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
- July 17 Joe Bonamassa
- July 24 Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show
- Aug. 3 The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids
- Aug. 15 Cole Swindell
- Aug. 27: Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls
Tickets for these performances go on sale to the public throughout the day on Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23 at freemanarts.org. More performances will be announced throughout the spring as shows are confirmed.