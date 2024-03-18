SELBYVILLE, Delaware — The Freeman Arts Pavilion, nestled in the heart of Selbyville and supported by the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, has announced a lineup of performances for its 17th season, beginning this summer. Known for its vibrant outdoor setting and commitment to the arts, the pavilion promises a diverse array of shows, from dance and theater to live music and children’s performances.
A Summer Packed With Entertainment
The latest announcement includes performances that are set to captivate audiences of all ages. The series kicks off with "Locals Under the Lights" on June 7, followed by an impressive roster that includes the energetic 19th Street Band on June 14, the majestic Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra on June 15, and a unique presentation by Elevate Vocal Arts featuring Afro Beats on June 19.
The nostalgia of the '80s will be alive with the "Back to the Eighties Show with Jesse’s Girl" on June 29, followed by a heartwarming "Face 2 Face: Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel" on July 3. Performances by Lee Brice, ¡Movimiento! with 123 Andrés, Leslie Odom Jr., Yachtley Crew, Tartan Terrors, REO Speedwagon, and many more ensure a summer filled with unforgettable moments.
Tickets and Sponsorship
Tickets for these eagerly awaited performances will be available for purchase starting March 21-22. Sales will begin at varying times throughout the day, and potential attendees are encouraged to visit individual event pages on the Freeman Arts Pavilion website for exact sale times.
The pavilion's commitment to the arts is made possible through the support of its season sponsors and the local community. This year's sponsors include notable names such as Sara Chase Carlson of Sodoka Inc., Schell Brothers, The Armstrong Family, and The Eugenio Family, all contributing to the enrichment of the cultural landscape in Selbyville.
Looking Forward
With performances scheduled through the end of summer and into early September, the Freeman Arts Pavilion continues to add to its lineup, promising more announcements throughout the spring. This year's series not only celebrates the diverse talents of artists from across the globe but also reinforces the pavilion's role as a cornerstone of cultural engagement and entertainment in the region.
For more details on the performance schedule, ticket sales, and sponsorship opportunities, visit freemanarts.org. Join the Freeman Arts Pavilion this summer for a season of exhilaration, inspiration, and community spirit, set against the backdrop of Selbyville's scenic beauty.