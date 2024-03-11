SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Freeman Arts Pavilion has announced that more acts performing in the 2024 outdoors summer concert series will be released on March 18.
In a post on Facebook, the venue announced that Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket with special guest Vertical Horizon will perform on Thursday, Aug. 22. The venue says that more information, including when tickets go on sale, will be announced at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18.
The venue's 17th season will comprise of a mix of live music, dance, theatre and children's performances.
