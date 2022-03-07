LEWES - Del. - The repaving of Freeman Highway that was set to begin Monday has been postponed to the end of the month.
The delay is due to impending weather and a tie-up with the construction company contracted with the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA).
Once work starts, they will repave the entirety of Freeman Highway. All work will be done overnight, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can expect single-lane closures and flaggers to guide them during that time. There will be no closures or delays during the day.
DRBA says work should be done before Memorial Day weekend. Should weather delay the project further, they say crews will work weekends rather than push construction into the summer season.
"I can tell you that right now it will not go into summer," said DRBA Public Information Officer, James Salmon. "We are not going to affect ferry traffic, that's why it's happening during this time period...To handle the construction activity so it does not impact Ferry traffic when the season picks up in May."
Paving will begin the evening of March 27.