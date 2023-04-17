Freight and Trucking Survey Could Change Traffic Flow in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford is asking for feedback on freight and trucks driving through the downtown area with an online survey.
This is just one of many other towns and cities across the state that DelDOT is studying to better traffic flow.
Depending on the results of the survey, future plans for Milford roadways could change.
According to Milford's Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator, "Milford does not have a truck route. I know other municipalities have put them in place and so I think this process will begin to start that process."
Neighbors on South Walnut Street like John Spitz said look forward to how responses to the survey will cause traffic flow changes, "I'd rather not see the larger trucks coming through here. I'd rather see them get diverted out to the highway and I'm hoping they do put stop signs out here."
However businesses like Surf Bagel rely on freight trucks to bring them inventory and supplies to them downtown.
"We see trucks of all sizes, from pickup trucks with refrigerated backs all the way up to eighteen wheelers that come and supply us with fresh food every single day." said Vice President of Surf Bagel, Matt Patton.
People who live in Milford or are a business owner in Milford that plan to take the survey have until April 28 to do so. The results of the survey will be posted to the city's Planning Department website come July.