LEWES, De- A fire at the Cape Artist Gallery on W. 3rd St early Friday morning caused damage to the first floor where the business is primarily located and to a second floor living area.
According to the Lewes Fire Department, crews arrived before 4:00 am and found most of the fire was in the area of the rear porch with part of the fire reaching inside.
The Milton Fire Department and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company assisted with getting the fire under control. There is not an update at this time if anyone was injured or the extent of the damage.