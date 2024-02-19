MILFORD, Del. - Tension between Milford Mayor and City Council and property owner, Annette Billings, continues as the Milford community backs the Milford native.
First a massive turnout to city hall, then a billboard criticizing member of the council who voted in favor of condemning eight acres of Billings' land, now yard signs like the one pictured above line along South Rehoboth Boulevard and North West Front Street to support her in the eminent domain case.
Billings said, "I'm very grateful for their help and thoughts because there wasn't nothing there when I started and then I had to come out and... the support is just great."
Billings hopes that before going to court, mayor and city council will hold another vote to reconsider the condemnation of her land. CoastTV did reach out to each member for comment, but did not hear back. Previously members of the council told us that they would not comment during litigation.
Meanwhile the chorus of voices in the community, like Donna Baren who has lived in the city for 30 years, has been clear,
"That's her property. It's her family's property that she's been on for a long time. And, you know, again, I don't think it's fair."
After speaking with other neighbors who put signs like the one pictured above in their yard, they told us that they are scared of the precedent this case could set for future citizen's properties.
Billings and her attorney asked for an extension to their March 1 hearing. If that extension is not approved, Billings, her attorney and the Milford City Solicitor will be in superior court in Georgetown to determine how this case proceeds.