LEWES, Del. - A noise ordinance proposed by the City of Lewes goes to public hearing for locals who may or may not want to hear prerecorded music outside.
This ordinance was first brought up at a workshop meeting in August. The ordinance up for debate in the city would allow businesses and patios to play music outside. But there are limitations in the draft including:
- Speakers can't be bigger than 20 inches by 20 inches
- They must face toward the business playing it
- Music is only allowed between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.
- The music must not create a noise disturbance
Some locals said they approve of the ordinance if it had more specific restrictions.
"It's got to be below a certain decibels at a certain distance from the establishment," said Derek Cole. "I just think think back to all the things that, you know, all the all the ways music has played a part in your life and, you know, why do you want to cut it off at the front door?"
This would allow prerecorded music, but not allow outdoor live music. Owner of Blooming Boutique, Michiko Seto, said the allowance is a long time coming.
"People chose to live in a resort town. I just think that's kind of expected to have music. I was kind of surprised sometimes when there wasn't music going out and different things." said Seto.
Both agree that adding to the city's downtown ambiance with background music would be good for business.
"I think it could help the restaurants with giving them some more business. Maybe people hanging out a little longer and not just having that little rush hour for dinner, you know what I mean?" said Seto.