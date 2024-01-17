SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Plummeting temperatures making for a bitter trip into the elements. with temperatures below freezing and wind chill making it feel even colder. CoastTV Meteorologists say beware of frostbite.
Professionals at Beebe Healthcare say recognizing the signs of frostbite is the first step towards prevention,
"You're going to notice some redness of the fingertips and then you can get into that whiteness, the blue and purple color." said Physician Assistant Lexie Zimmerman with Beebe Healthcare. "People with darker skin tones are not going to be able to see as many of the skin color changes and their skin typically will not get red. It'll actually turn hypo pigmented, so lighter in coloration."
Zimmerman said if you do find yourself with frostbite, treating it sooner is better,
"If it is a little bit delayed or you don't seek medical care soon enough, that's where the risks come into play. So in that case, you could have an amputation of an extremity infection.
She said severe cases could lead to other problems for patients like hypothermia or a reduced internal body temperature.
Phill Lane of Milton said he is lucky to not have had frostbite before,
"Definitely going out there in the conditions for if you get enough time to, you know, get a little tingle when you put it under warm water or something like that. But otherwise. No blacked out fingers or nothing yet."
Beebe Healthcare says that if you do think you have frostbite to run what is numb under warm water and to remove any wet clothing. If the problem persists, to go to the emergency room or call 911.