WICOMICO COUNTY, Md - A house in Fruitland suffered severe damage after a Wedsnesday evening fire.
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire caused an estimated $330,000 in damages. Firefighters were dispatched to the single family home on Sharps Point Road around 6:00 p.m. The Fire Marshal says that the fire started as a result of unattended cooking in the kitchen. Officials say that a smoke alarm was both present and activated, so fortunately no one was hurt.
According to the Fire Marshal, the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Compant responded to the fire with 25 firefighters, getting the fire under control in 30 minutes.